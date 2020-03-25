Lockdown will hit women harder due to gender bias

And some doing so without paying workers, ignoring the labour directives given by the president. These are the very same people who run households, meaning entire homes will have their basic needs hugely compromised.

The 21-day lockdown that the president announced is a necessary and long-awaited move. However, I cannot help but think of the many citizens who are on the periphery of society.

Pregs Govender, former human rights commissioner and deputy chair of the SA Human Rights Commission, puts it perfectly when she says: "SA's success in 'flattening the curve' of this global pandemic rests on recognising political, civil, economic, social, and cultural human rights as interdependent, indivisible and universal."

These are the quandaries we are faced with when we fail as a country to proactively deal with socioeconomic issues. When pandemic hits, we hurryingly devise interim measures meant to deal with the crisis at hand.

It is quite scary to think of the possible impact on our country when countries with economies and infrastructures way ahead of us are struggling to contain and deal with this crisis.

Do not get me wrong, this crisis affects us all, but like all things, some will feel the effects harsher than others, because of their socioeconomic position and because of their gender.

This has me thinking that we cannot afford to have a gender-neutral approach to pandemics. Our society is gendered, our economy is gendered and so is the experience of daily living. We therefore need to have this in mind when we respond and it starts by being proactive, during "normal" times.