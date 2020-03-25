Lawyers blamed over estate delays

Winding up of the estate of a dead person can take anything from six to 10 years depending on the size of the money, properties and debt to be paid on behalf of the deceased person.

A number of Consumer Line readers expect the process to be quick because they do not understand what it entails to dissolve the deceased estate.

Andrew Kgatla, 61, and his wife Rosy, 60, of Bramley, northern Johannesburg, were running out of patience when they approached Consumer Line for help early last week.

Andrew was appointed as an executor of the estate of his late mother, Matlhago Kgatla, in 2018, he said.

He later approached Sonkosi-Ngalonkulu Incorporated Attorneys to wind up the estate of his late mother, Andrew explained. Because he was the sole beneficiary, Andrew thought the dissolution will not take more than a year.

The estate of his late mother comprised a house valued at R550,000 and about R52,000 the law firm claimed from Absa where his mother held an account, he said.

Rosy said they have been visiting this law firm for the past two years for updates of their late mother-in-law's deceased estate only to be given excuses instead of the progress report.

"If they have not misplaced documents we supplied them they would tell us they have outsourced their service," the couple said.

Pertunia Netshongolwe of Sonkosi-Ngalonkulu said there were no delays on their side, but the process of the dissolution of the deceased estate was long.