SA must learn from other countries’ best practices

Over and above encouraging citizens to practise good hygiene, and take precautions, on March 15 President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a raft of interventions, including closure of land, air and sea ports.

They also included prohibiting gatherings of more than 100 people, and closing schools as a response to Covid-19.

Since his announcement, the number of cases has risen from 61 to 150. As SA now enters the territory of a Covid-19 explosion, what lessons can it learn from other countries?

World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a briefing last Friday, called for countries to take a comprehensive approach to dealing with Covid-19.

"Our message to countries continues to be, you must take a comprehensive approach; not testing alone, not contact tracing alone, not quarantine alone, not social distancing alone; do it all."

The government should be commended for realising that SA is not exceptional.

Ghebreyesus emphasised the need for every country to learn from the experiences of other countries that have effectively addressed epidemics in the past.