Digital signatures must contain ID proofing and identity security

Digital signatures, in the wake of Covid-19, are a necessity for business, government and institutions.

Digital signatures are a fundamental tool for verifying the authenticity of documents, their signatories as well as enhancing the trust between parties. The extent to which digitisation can improve the quality of life for the business, its workforce and its customer experience is exponential.

Travelling is a big component for many top-level management, the ability to communicate and access documents, information and data across different mediums means your workforce is protected from the high risks associated with travelling these days. The push to utilise digital signatures is informed by a number of factors:

Accountability

It is essential to be able to trust all parties will keep to their commitments so business can proceed.

Firstly, any individual or entity that is anonymous cannot be held accountable, therefore it is a common business practice to conduct some level of identity proofing on customers, staff, suppliers and customers.

This step is a key element of reducing business risk. In most electronic signatures on the market today, there is no ID proofing step and this is something that has to be part of secure signature solutions.