Father fighting to see his kids dispels myth about men not caring to raise offsprings

A few weeks ago, I read an article that tugged at my heartstrings and devastated me.

The article in question was published by Pretoria News, detailing the gut-wrenching tale of a man who has not seen his children for almost three years. The man in question put up a tent and staged an 11-day hunger strike outside social development department.

He did all of this in a bid to draw attention to his ordeal and to ultimately see his two children, who moved in with their grandparents after their mother died and he has not seen them since.

The Swazi national alleges that the children's maternal grandparents did not like him much, citing the nationality and religious beliefs as possible reasons for him being barred from seeing his children.

A few years ago the same man walked from eMalahleni to the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to create awareness for his plight. His efforts have not been in vain.

After the story gained media traction, several men have come out in solidarity, sharing stories of a similar nature. The matter is now being taken up by lawyers on a pro bono basis.

The man has to be commended for the lengths he has gone to see his children, thus dispelling the myth that men are not natural caregivers. I do not know the full merits of this man's story, so I will refrain from breaking down its specifics, particularly because the matter might still be heard in court.