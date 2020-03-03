Brave Tito steering our economy to calm waters

Finance minister Tito Mboweni's budget is a very decent start towards fixing the ailing South African economy. The problem is that we are good with ideas, plans and programmes in South Africa. We are terrible at implementing.

Can Mboweni's cabinet and ANC colleagues back him in implementing the tough measures needed to make it all a success? President Cyril Ramaphosa and his teams at Luthuli House and at the Union Buildings could start this important implementation phase by emulating Mboweni: he delivered a brave, sensible budget shorn of frills and populism.

The lack of frills and populism matter because we live in a world now where leaders - here and elsewhere - say whatever the taxpayer or the stakeholder standing in front of them wants to hear. Not so with Mboweni.

We are lucky to have him and the National Treasury still intact, even if they are limping after Des van Rooyen, Malusi Gigaba and Jacob Zuma tried to break that institution.

Mboweni managed to save taxpayers from what many observers had said was an inevitable personal income tax hike and a VAT increase. He did this while delivering a politically brave set of cuts to government expenditure.

That's not all. Over the past three state of the nation addresses, Ramaphosa has taken vague, poorly researched ideas from ANC conference resolutions and made them central to his programme.