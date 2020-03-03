A defining week for President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa is right about one thing: The government's financial position is both precarious and unsustainable.

We are spending more than we earn and as stated in his weekly newsletter yesterday, our country spends more servicing debt than we do, for example, on providing health services.

It is therefore a no brainer that government must reduce costs.

The bone of contention is how.

So far government has opted to reduce the wage bill rather than employing other austerity measures. "We have made a deliberate decision not to pursue a path of austerity," Ramaphosa wrote in his newsletter.

"Such a route would have seen deep cuts in spending on the social services that poor people rely on. It could have involved dramatically reducing the salaries of civil servants, the size of the public service, cutting bonuses and pensions, raising taxes and selling off key state assets."

When faced with few options, it is understandable to want to cut back on salary increases than, for example, on services that affect people living in poverty.