Racist notions of blacks, money and corruption run deep in our beautiful land

Seeing as everyone is talking about finance minister Tito Mboweni's budget this week, I thought I should also stay with the commercial theme.

I'm not going to complain about sin taxes, as is my wont every year, but I want South Africans to pause for a moment and think about the embattled Bakos Brothers luxury furniture company.

As most of our readers will know, Bakos Brothers is closing down.

Why are they closing down?

Well, Ryan Bakos, the CEO of the company, said the outfit had collapsed as a result of the government clamping down on corruption. Huh?

What's the government clamping on corruption got to do with a private, white-owned company?

You might glean some clarity from Bakos's words as quoted in Business Times this past Sunday: "With the crackdown on that side, the 'tenderpreneurs' are no more around. All of that has stopped and that's also part of the cause of why Bakos's sales had declined so much."

These comments have created some robustness in cyberspace. One commentator writes: "This is condescending on so many levels but also shows that the right surname may get you a top position, just not the intelligence to run a business or the sensitivity required to conduct an interview."

Another commentator says: "[because of tenderpreneurs] these retailers inflated the prices and forgot to run business as they should. So, when things started going south so did the business."