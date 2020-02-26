Lesson to be learnt with African knowledge in curricula

SA's higher education sector has experienced turmoil in recent years. Some of it stems from students' financial woes. Some relates to experiences of alienation in the country's universities.

Some students, most of them black, have also rebelled against what they see as Eurocentric instruction. As a result, SA's academic institutions are starting to recognise they can't exclude African knowledge traditions and histories from their curricula.

My research aimed to find sources of knowledge that help create more inclusive curricula and learning experiences. The goal was to help students feel they belong in SA's universities.

For example, pre-colonial social and economic organisation seldom features in commerce and political science curricula. And knowledge about trade, agriculture and economics during Africa's precolonial phase is overshadowed by models from the Global North.