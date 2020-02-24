Time Zuma has his day in court

The Jacob Zuma show - many would venture that it is in truth a circus - is back in town after the former president left the country quietly to seek medical treatment in Cuba.

It has not been made publicly clear when exactly Zuma left the country since his troubles with the law made the news once again after the Pietermarizburg high court issued a stayed warrant of arrest for his failure to appear before it sans proof of a sound reason.

His lawyers produced a sick note before judge Dhaya Pillay which the court ruled wasn't acceptable as proof that he was indeed not well enough to attend a pre-trial ahead of his facing corruption and a slew of other charges.

The cat-and-mouse games Zuma has sought to play with the law have gone on for what must now feel like an eternity, despite the man declaring to those who care to listen that he yearns for his day in court to prove his innocence of the charges stemming from the alleged corruption in the Arms Deal.

He is charged along with French arms company Thales and both parties' attempts to avert legal prosecution have failed, hence Zuma's date with destiny on May 6.