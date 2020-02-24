Time Zuma has his day in court
The Jacob Zuma show - many would venture that it is in truth a circus - is back in town after the former president left the country quietly to seek medical treatment in Cuba.
It has not been made publicly clear when exactly Zuma left the country since his troubles with the law made the news once again after the Pietermarizburg high court issued a stayed warrant of arrest for his failure to appear before it sans proof of a sound reason.
His lawyers produced a sick note before judge Dhaya Pillay which the court ruled wasn't acceptable as proof that he was indeed not well enough to attend a pre-trial ahead of his facing corruption and a slew of other charges.
The cat-and-mouse games Zuma has sought to play with the law have gone on for what must now feel like an eternity, despite the man declaring to those who care to listen that he yearns for his day in court to prove his innocence of the charges stemming from the alleged corruption in the Arms Deal.
He is charged along with French arms company Thales and both parties' attempts to avert legal prosecution have failed, hence Zuma's date with destiny on May 6.
The stayed warrant of arrest will bite should the former president fail to appear before the court on the day. It is a day many are awaiting eagerly to see if indeed equality before the law as espoused in our highly commended constitution is real or simply doesn't apply to the powerful.
For a man who once took an oath to uphold and defend the constitution Zuma and his throngs of supporters have appeared to do their damnedest to undermine the judiciary. The diehards in his corner, who have fashioned themselves into a noisy army championing radical economic transformation (RET) were at it again at the international arrivals at OR Tambo Airport where they gathered to welcome Msholozi.
War drums were loud as their hero proclaimed for the umpteenth time that he was not scared of doing jail time.
It seems an odd admission that he has indeed done something wrong or criminal.
But it is up to the vilified courts to determine that and the sooner he is brought to the dock to answer for his deeds and misdeeds the better. Then we will have the answer to the RET favourite question: "Wenzeni uZuma?"