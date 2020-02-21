Valentine's Day a lesson in economic subordination

I am not a romantic and would never remember Valentine's Day as anything special if it wasn't for the elaborate marketing by shops that put 100 red and white teddy bears next to the entrance.

But I always encourage the kid to savour the innocence of high school crushes and teenage friendships.

And so the kid used a significant portion of his allowance to buy a Valentine's gift for a girl last week.

He has always gone all out to impress girls and is very thoughtful and generous.

He went around the mall by himself and picked three items. He is a budding poet and compensates for his coy nature with written words. So he went all out on the card and message.

When I fetched him from school on Valentine's Day, he had no reciprocal gift. None! He did not even get a card from anyone else. In fact, he reported that none of the boys in his class received a gift from their counterparts. It was as if there is a consensus between the girls that they "don't do that!"

This is in a private school where most kids generally come from middle-class families that would afford similar and equal financial privileges to boys and girls.

I had to have a chat with the kid that it is not acceptable for all the girls not to have reciprocated the gestures.

I needed him to understand that girls can afford gifts as much as any boy does.

And that just because he likes a girl, it does not mean that he carries the burden of buying gifts for her and she is excused.

However, everything I preach to my kid is near futile if the parents of the girl he gave a rose to do not bother to make an effort to encourage our kids to see themselves as equals.