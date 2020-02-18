FW De Klerk opening old wounds

So, FW de Klerk and his foundation finally apologised for the former president's statement that apartheid wasn't a crime against humanity.

De Klerk unashamedly uttered this statement during an SABC interview ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona).

He said during the interview that apartheid was not a genocide and that more people died during the black-on-black violence before the dawn of democracy than during apartheid.

What a shame from a man who led an apartheid administration where black people were seen as inferior to their elite white counterparts.

De Klerk's utterances also caused havoc during Sona as the EFF wanted him out of the House but the ANC defended his invitation. The ruling party argued that the former president has attended many previous Sonas, so he should be allowed to attend this year's address.

But one thing that we need to emphasise is that the statement was unnecessary and unfortunate.

Such statements are not taking us as a country forward but open the wounds of segregation in SA.

It's easy for people like De Klerk to glorify apartheid because they don't know its effect.