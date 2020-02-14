Socioeconomic exclusion is youths' biggest challenge

The primary challenge encountered by youths in SA is socioeconomic exclusion. This challenge is documented in several research reports and public policy discussions.

There are two essential indicators of this socioeconomic exclusion - high youth unemployment and low levels of sustained youth entrepreneurship.

Race, class and gender inequalities shape how young people experience socioeconomic exclusion. Therefore, it is important to examine youth socioeconomic exclusion using an intersectional method.

The conventional approach of viewing the youth as a homogenous social stratum, with no social differentiation, is not useful.

The state should develop the research capacity to comprehend how social differentiation shapes different experiences of youth socioeconomic exclusion. This is essential for introducing effective youth development interventions.

Youth unemployment cannot be resolved without addressing the structural causes of this phenomenon. The most significant one is the one-dimensional approach to education and skills development.

It is premised on the needs of a financial and business service sector-led economy. This approach has failed to resolve persistent youth unemployment.

We need a different approach which emphasises the need for diverse education and skill capabilities. Young citizens' employment potential must not be limited to the sectors described above.