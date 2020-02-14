If the 'P' in pneumonia is meant to be silent, why did the English put it there?

The outspoken denizen of social media, Anele Mda, recently found herself the butt of jokes after she posted an online attack on Woolworths.

She had written: "Woolies Is Thrash." What she actually meant was "Woolies is trash". Thrash and trash have two different meanings.

Having written in English for more than 30 years - 11 books and thousands of articles - I still approach the language with some trepidation. It takes one letter to change the meaning of a word, or a sentence.

Native speakers of the language do not immediately recognise the absurdities of their mother tongue. Relax, the word "native" has got nothing to do with race. If you were born in Germany, you're a native speaker of German. Are we clear?

English is crazy and illogical. That is why it will never stop confounding people.

Let me show you. A writer writes. A killer kills. A fighter fights. But does a finger fing? A grocer doesn't groce either.

They'll laugh at you if you say the guy who cooks is a cooker. He's a cook. The tax man crooks me every year, but I don't call him a crooker. He's a crook.

Note that the word "thought" almost looks like "though", but they are worlds apart in pronunciation.

Not only is English illogical, it is b****y absurd. The plural of mouse is mice. But have you ever heard of anyone speaking of hice as the plural for house? More than one goose is geese. What is the plural for moose? Certainly not meese. The plural for tooth is teeth. But the plural for booth is not beeth.