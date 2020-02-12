Sex video saga is proof of our skewed priorities

A week ago, a video allegedly shot in Sandton went viral on social media. The video, clearly recorded by someone on the street below, showed two people having sex inside a brightly lit office.

The couple, oblivious to the spectacle they had created, could be seen in all their naked glory - passionately sharing themselves with one another on a work desk.

The video sent social media into a frenzy and, as is often the case with social media, people went a step too far by investigating who the people in the video were.

Inevitably, a man and a woman matching the descriptions of the two people in the video were identified and their photos circulated all over social media as the "sex in Sandton couple".

The man whose photo was circulated on social media - a husband and father - has since indicated that he has every intention of suing the first person who circulated his image on social media.

He insists that he is not the man in the video, and that the allegations have put a strain on his marriage and embarrassed his friends and family. And he is not going to rest until he has made an example of the person who started the malicious rumour that has since seen him labelled an "office pervert".