Economy in desperate need of overhaul

The post-apartheid economy has produced a mixed bag of policy outcomes over the past 25 years. The country experienced its longest period of sustained economic growth between 1994 and 2008.

The positive macroeconomic developments in that period did not sufficiently address persistent inequality, poverty and unemployment across SA. This is particularly concerning because unequal race and gender power relations find expression in the inequality data.

Apartheid spatial development patterns persist, and the country has experienced premature deindustrialisation, which has dented job creation efforts over the past two decades.

Sectors with high potential for labour absorption, such as manufacturing and agriculture, have declined in the post-apartheid era.

There has been minimal transformation in market structures, which, to a large extent, reinforces market dominance by a few companies across varied sectors. These negative socioeconomic trends were carried over into the post-2008 crisis era and exacerbated by state capture and a deteriorating macroeconomic policy context.