Authorities ignore pain of addicts

The suffering of a group of nyaope addicts in Limpopo continues unabated, and the provincial government and other relevant authorities seem not to be caring.

Last year, we highlighted the plight of these addicts, and despite an undertaking by some of the authorities no action has been taken so far to end the suffering of the young addicts.

Today, we report (page 4) that over 70 addicts continue to be subjected to harsh and inhumane conditions that are tantamount to torture at the same No-Smoking rehabilitation centre based at the Church of Christ in Moletjie outside Polokwane.

The addicts are still being chained from hand to ankle as if they were hardcore criminals plotting to escape the high walls of their prison. Though their plight is well-documented, it seems there's no end in sight to their suffering as the authorities drag their feet instead of intervening on their behalf.

Hopefully, the plight of the addicts, supposedly undergoing treatment, will change after the South African Human Rights Commission stepped in this week.

The commission has also indicated that they will open criminal charges against the curch. Despite, the SAHRC's good intentions they also stand accused of dropping the ball as far as this human rights matter is concerned.