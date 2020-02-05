MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Government is failing students

A few years ago, students across the country took to the streets demanding that the government provide free education to children of the poor.

We were committed to this cause and were all prepared to pay the ultimate price.

Even when our universities sent private security to unleash violence on us, we remained resolute in our demands. The militarisation of higher learning institutions did not weaken our resolve to fight the battle to its logical conclusion.

A few years later, the government announced that it would be providing free education to students from a working-class background, for their first qualifications. We were elated – our struggle had not been in vain.

Now, years later, I am sitting here wondering whether in winning this battle, we did not become too relaxed, and in the process, neglected the bigger war that was confronting us, and which today is proving to be even far bigger than the struggle for a fee-free education.

I am wondering whether even we understood that expensive education was the symptom, not the cause, of the monumental challenges that we were facing as students.

A few days ago, I received a desperate message from a student begging to be helped with money for bus fare. This student had been accepted to the University of the Witwatersrand, but was unable to get to the institution due to lack of transport money.

But he had missed orientation week and was about to give up on his studies all because he did not have transport fare. After assisting him and aiding hundreds of others, one thing became clear: we have a crisis beyond free education in our country. We have a crisis of institutionalised, generational and systematic poverty.