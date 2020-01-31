Kobe the reason my generation fell in love with basketball

The recently departed basketball superstar Kobe Bryant made a big entrance into the NBA when he won the 1997 Slam Dunk competition at the All Star games.

This was at the time when basketball was growing in leaps and bounds in SA. We had a popular professional league, the Professional Basketball League, (PBL) running and there was also regular access to NBA games on national television in the late hours of Sunday or the early hours of Monday. Basketball was SA's fastest growing sport at the time.

Many basketball fans had felt that during that same 1997 NBA All Star weekend, young Kobe should have been crowned the most valuable player in the rookie all-star match.

He lost out to talented point guard Allen Iverson from the Philadelphia 76ers who would go on to win the 1997 Rookie of the Year title at the end of the season.

However, aged just 18, Kobe had already made history as he became the youngest slam dunk champion ever. Not only did Kobe make a big entry onto the NBA, he also made a big entry into our hearts, as we were young basketball players from Siyabuswa in Mpumalanga who had just fallen madly in love with the sport.

As we were teenagers, many may argue that we fell in love with Kobe because he was also a teen himself, but that wasn't the case. There was just something very special about him, even from an early age.

Kobe came onto the scene at the same time as Iverson, and found himself overshadowed by The Answer, as Iverson was affectionately called.