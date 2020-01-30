Fear of failure may be holding us back from greatness

The resilience of the human spirit is fascinating. Our ability to adapt to different circumstances, shape, shift and reinvent ourselves is inspirational to say the least.

A case in point is the late Dr Richard Maponya. A friend of mine recently reminded me of the man's ingenuity.

Dr Maponya ventured into everything, from retail to property development, vehicle dealerships to insurance, all with varying degrees of success.

He made the most of every opportunity and regardless of the outcome he always came out on top.

Many of us are also teeming with ideas. We recite our make-believe pitches in front of the mirror, sing to an imaginary sold out crowd in the shower and build our rental property like castles in the sky.

Yet unlike Dr Maponya, our machinations never see the light of day. Why? Because we are too risk averse.

And why are we so risk averse? For several reasons, one of which is the fear of failure and its close ally: humiliation.

Do you remember the first time you failed at something and were subsequently humiliated?