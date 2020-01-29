Let's put the children first, Mr MEC

Why must pupils suffer because of a standoff between the department of education and their community?

About 1,500 children are attending a vandalised school without electricity and water, as the department and their community fight over operational issues.

On Sunday, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi tweeted pictures of a wrecked Paradise Bend Primary School in Diepsloot and said he was not going to fix it.

It was not clear then why he had declared publicly he was not going to fix the school.

Yesterday, he told Sowetan that the school leadership and community members had chased away the principal after accusing him of mismanaging funds.

"The principal was chased way several times after he tried returning to the school. You cannot fire someone you did not appoint," said Lesufi. He said the community deliberately keeps vandalising the school to sabotage the department and to "get our reaction".