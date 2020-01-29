Dump oppressive practices which police grieving women

In my line of work, I do a lot of social commentary, and this has made me view a lot of everyday events with a different eye - an analytical eye that looks at everyday issues beyond the surface.

This past week, two events occurred that ignited my thoughts on what you are about to read in this article.

Television stations were filled with the coverage of the unfortunate passing of Mme Yvonne Mantwa Khoza, who was Dr Irvin Khoza's partner. May her soul rest in peace.

In seeing the coverage of her death until the funeral, a thought came to my mind. A thought on how our varied societal structures, from institutions to traditions, principles and practices, continually privilege men over women.

I watched as Khoza was meeting with the ANC leadership. It occurred to me how little society or our traditions expect of men during their period of mourning. And that to me stood out because mourning your loved one is such a trying and sacred time, yet women are harshly policed and scrutinised during this time.

Women are told to sit on a mattress in a bedroom during mourning. Women have to wear one dark attire for long periods of time after burial, whereas men are not expected to do the same. Mourning men can only put a little black cloth or a band on the arm of a clothing item.