Let's put the brakes on speedsters

The inability of law enforcement agencies to apprehend suspects wanted for serious violations of the law is one of the contributing factor to high levels of criminality in our society.

This encourages the culture of impunity, where people break the law without any fear of being punished.

It is therefore critically important for law enforcement officers to be seen to be effective in tracking down and arresting those suspected of offences.

Hence we congratulate the officers at the Road Traffic Management Corporation who arrested the infamous speedster who recorded a video of himself driving at a speed of 300km/h the other day.

The suspect is accused of having driven at the dangerously high speed on the N1 near Midrand on the night of January 19.

Officials have been looking for the Midrand man ever since but only managed to nab him at the weekend in Polokwane, where he was attending a funeral.

His reckless driving was a threat to his life and those of many other road users on the day. He also demonstrated a total disregard and disrespect for the law when he shot the video of the incident and circulated it to his friends via social media.

It is when acts like his go unpunished that more people start losing respect for the law.