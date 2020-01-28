Let's put the brakes on speedsters
The inability of law enforcement agencies to apprehend suspects wanted for serious violations of the law is one of the contributing factor to high levels of criminality in our society.
This encourages the culture of impunity, where people break the law without any fear of being punished.
It is therefore critically important for law enforcement officers to be seen to be effective in tracking down and arresting those suspected of offences.
Hence we congratulate the officers at the Road Traffic Management Corporation who arrested the infamous speedster who recorded a video of himself driving at a speed of 300km/h the other day.
The suspect is accused of having driven at the dangerously high speed on the N1 near Midrand on the night of January 19.
Officials have been looking for the Midrand man ever since but only managed to nab him at the weekend in Polokwane, where he was attending a funeral.
His reckless driving was a threat to his life and those of many other road users on the day. He also demonstrated a total disregard and disrespect for the law when he shot the video of the incident and circulated it to his friends via social media.
It is when acts like his go unpunished that more people start losing respect for the law.
Had he escaped without being arrested, this would have sent a terrible message to others that on South African roads you can break the law, boast about it, and suffer no consequences.
We therefore salute the RTMC for its sterling work and hope that his arrest will send a strong message to others contemplating engaging in such a stupid activity.
Too many people die unnecessarily on our roads and this happens partly because of reckless drivers like this suspect.
We hope that the courts make an example out of him, if he is found guilty.
It is our view that giving such irresponsible drivers fines of between R20,000 and R40,000 for driving above 200km/h is not enough.
Many of them drive expensive cars and can afford to part with a couple of thousand when caught.
We believe that the sentences should be more severe, involving the possibility of the vehicles being impounded and those guilty of the crime being made to spend some time behind bars.
We will not bring down the number of road accidents unless the state starts acting tough on those who turn our roads into danger zones.
