Lebogang Maile must act for the good of all

Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile took what many may describe as a bold move in dealing with the impasse in the Johannesburg and Tshwane councils.

Maile suspended Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe for six months without pay and slapped Johannesburg's former speaker Vasco da Gama with a three month suspension, also without a pay.

The MEC said that Da Gama and Mathebe, both DA councillors, breached the code of conduct in the Municipal Systems Act, Schedule 1 and had invoked item 14 (6) which gives him powers as MEC to suspend or remove a councillor from office.

Maile must however be careful not to be seen as being more of a biased referee whose handling a game where his end goal is ensuring that the party he comes from wins.

The MEC must make sure that this move is in line with the law, not a move aimed at helping his party, the ANC, take over Tshwane, following its takeover of Joburg, the country's economic capital.