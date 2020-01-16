Let's engage, come up with solutions to fix SA tourism

In a recent open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Getaway editor Justin Fox expressed his frustration with the challenges faced by the travel and tourism industry in SA.

While only the most ignorant among us will deny that there are challenges, I want to take this opportunity to offer a different view of an industry that, on balance, is, if not flourishing, certainly performing fairly.

The tourism sector is one that has managed to demonstrate great resilience despite a less than favourable economic climate.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council's 2018 Economic Impact report, SA is the largest tourism economy in Africa, contributing in excess of R420bn to the economy in 2018. The travel and tourism industry directly and indirectly supported 1,5 million jobs in total.

What I will admit is frustrating about this is that these figures can (and should) be so much higher. The natural splendour, the moderate weather, the rich mix of culture, the friendliness of our people and a most favourable exchange rate are just some of the reasons SA should be one of the world's top tourist destinations.

With so much potential, we can't afford to bemoan the negative, but need to set about elevating and building on the positive.

Ultimately, actions speak louder than words, which is why it is useful to consider initiatives and policies that contribute to the growth, resilience and appeal of the travel and tourism sector in unlikely destinations, and to take from it what is useful to us too.