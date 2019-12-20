Revolution lives on in Khotso Seatlholo Foundation

"I was never scared when my dad died," she said. "In fact, I did not shed tears at my father's funeral. What I remember is that I was seven at the time. For me, there was nothing more he was living for. In fact, he died in 1981 when he was sentenced to Robben Island. When he was released in 1990, he was a dead man.

"What he said [to friend and comrade Andile Mgxitama] was that he would be much more valuable to his children dead than alive. This is because the economic condition that he found himself in, together with millions of black people, would have seen him suffer. He knew that it would make me suffer too. He did not want me to see him suffer and for him to see me suffer.

"There was nothing more that he could offer that he hadn't already. His economic condition was an exhibition of black reality. And I don't think he would be able to stomach watching me go through the social death he failed to fight. He had to die.

"But he was a proud black man... What we have learned from him is that you cannot expect to be congratulated or rewarded for fighting for freedom."

The launch of the KSF may have attracted a very small crowd but that small crowd acknowledged and recognised the return of the revolutionary spirit of Khotso Sidney Seatlholo.

Political historian and Black Consciousness researcher and academic Steve Lebelo delivered some precise remarks that deepened and complemented Ramose's presentation.

The spirit of Khotso Seatlholo has risen from the dead. It is walking the streets of Soweto again. It will nourish the second revolution, if June 16 was the first.

There is no doubt that his daughter, Tharollo, and her comrades are the new seeds that will nourish the revolution.