Ramaphosa's new dawn more of ANC's same old script with a different cast

It's a bad time to be president.

Especially when you leave people with more questions than answers about the way forward on the country's power crisis and yet it has been in your party's in-tray for over a decade.

The public goodwill that existed in 1994 that could tolerate the errors of judgment, ignorance (shock or surprise) and the slow pace of realising "'the better life for all" has all but depleted.

The new dawn is like that famous lyric: "same script, different cast".

Cyril Ramaphosa may not have been in office for very long, less if we discount the period he spent finishing off his predecessor Jacob Zuma's last term.

But the fact remains that the ANC has been running the show for 25 years. He has been a member of that party for much longer. And now he leads the organisation.

It may seem like an obvious point. However, the focus on individual successive presidents of the ANC creates the impression that successive ANC administrations are distinct.

As if merely changing a president changes the party and the context - a lesson our neighbour Zimbabwe is learning.

Whatever the differences arising from the party's elective conference contestations every five years, that sees the emergence of one leader rather than another, there is continuity.