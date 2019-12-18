There was a time being wooed by a man was no dangerous space

Imagine being in your late 30s, that age where your skin reminds you that you should have eaten more vegetables and drank less alcohol in your 20s, an age where debit orders feel more painful than period pains.

You have your problems right? Some of them petty, depending on who you are telling.

You are single. Your friends don't understand why that's even an issue. You can live without a man, you've come out fine even after all the dodgy Siphos and Tshepos you've dated before.

You hear them and you admire them for their 'men are just an accessory" attitude. But deep down you know you want a man and you aren't even interested in that "tall, dark, rich and handsome" fantasy, you really just want a man with a good heart and great brain.

You daydream about meeting him at a random place like a supermarket where he helps you push your trolley to your car. He tells you his name before he asks for yours. He doesn't stand too close to you and he doesn't make any attempt to touch you or make comments about your body or your beauty.