Beautiful things that make us cry tears of joy don't mark end of racial hatred in SA

"Tears are very close to my eyes," says Bhonco, son of Ximiya. "Not for pain. no. I do not cry because of pain. I cry only because of beautiful things."

This poignant opening to Zakes Mda's seminal novel The Heart of Redness should of late resonate with many South Africans - at least those of us cut from the optimistic cloth. They surely sum up my own sentiments.

The tears of joy that I am still shedding over Zozibini Tunzi's triumph at the recent Miss Universe contest come just weeks after I thought I'd finally wiped my face after the marathon shedding of tears, thanks to Siya Kolisi's conquering ways.

Even though I'm not even a rugby fan I could not stop celebrating the victory by Kolisi and his comrades. The achievement made me proud as a South African.

As I pointed out in my column last week, the sense of joie de vivre that such sterling performances bring to the nation does not mark the end of racial hatred and animosity. But if you are in touch with your humanity you cannot help but celebrate. And, to many of us, celebrating comes with tears.

Remember, not so long ago, when Black Coffee made the Guinness Book of Records after some creative youngsters made a mural of his face exclusively of coffee beans?