Rulani Mokoena's sidelining is a real worry

Josef Zinnbauer who?

This is the question that is on the lips of many South African soccer fans after Orlando Pirates unveiled the unknown German coach, Zinnbauer, to take over the reins from Rulani Mokwena.

Mokwena was removed as head coach after the club experienced indifferent results under him.

Under Mokwena, the Buccaneers won four of their 15 matches, drew seven and lost four.

Zinnbauer officially replaces Micho Sredojevic, who left the club under a cloud. Mokwena was appointed interim coach, but we were of the view that he would be given the coaching job on a permanent basis.

He is young and has the potential to become a good coach.