Rulani Mokoena's sidelining is a real worry
Josef Zinnbauer who?
This is the question that is on the lips of many South African soccer fans after Orlando Pirates unveiled the unknown German coach, Zinnbauer, to take over the reins from Rulani Mokwena.
Mokwena was removed as head coach after the club experienced indifferent results under him.
Under Mokwena, the Buccaneers won four of their 15 matches, drew seven and lost four.
Zinnbauer officially replaces Micho Sredojevic, who left the club under a cloud. Mokwena was appointed interim coach, but we were of the view that he would be given the coaching job on a permanent basis.
He is young and has the potential to become a good coach.
Though Mokwena's record was not impressive, he should have been given enough chance to prove himself.
The development at Pirates once again showed that our Premier Soccer League teams are impatient with local coaches.
It further showed that PSL club bosses have little confidence in local talent which is in abundance in this country.
Ask Chippa United's trigger- happy boss Siviwe Mpengesi, who is notorious for firing coaches - most of them South Africans.
Though we don't want to be seen as if we are endorsing sub-standard coaches' performance, it is highly depressing to see foreign mentors benefiting at the expense of young local coaches.
This is a clear demonstration that club bosses want instant success and they even go to the lengths of hiring coaches without known credentials.
They would rather bring coaches from abroad who have never coached in Africa, in the hope of changing their clubs' fortunes, while we have enough coaches who are able to do so.
But we are not undermining the Pirates management's decision to hire Zinnbauer.
Let's be proud of South African coaches like Pitso Mosimane, Steve Komphela, Eric Tinkler and Dan Malesela.
Some of these coaches went through the ranks and their teams gave them the opportunity to be head coaches.
Like all the teams in SA, we wish Pirates and Zinnbauer the best of luck as they move forward.
