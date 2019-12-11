We recovered R12.6m for our readers this year

As usual, this time of the year Consumer Line looks back to its achievements and challenges we have overcome since January.

This year, we helped recover R12.6m, the lowest amount being R650 for a reader who wanted to cancel an advanced booking after paying to hire a car belonging to a driving school that was giving her driving lessons.

Judging by the amount recovered this year, Consumer Line can confidently say there is still a long way to go in terms of ensuring that consumers are protected from unscrupulous business people and institutions who still take advantage of those who have little or no knowledge about their rights.

One example is that of Ken Driving School from Ekurhuleni, which refused to refund R650 a learner had paid in advance to go for testing. The driving school only paid after Consumer Line's intervention.

An outstanding complaint came from Makhosazana Mthethwa of Inanda in Durban, who wanted to ensure that her late son's death benefit did not fall into wrong hands. This also highlighted the importance of nominating beneficiaries.