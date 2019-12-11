Flip-flops by Cyril Ramaphosa cause for concern

There is no doubt that, given the options before the electorate, President Cyril Ramaphosa was the best bet for South Africa to survive after the ruinous years of his predecessor Jacob Zuma's administration.

But he can really be indecisive at the most inappropriate of times. And that is a sign of bad leadership.

His puzzling handling of his trip to Egypt, which he had to cut short at short notice yesterday in order to return home and deal with the Eskom crisis, is the latest in a series of flip-flops on important issues.

The Egyptian trip was long scheduled and was an important one for the president to take given that SA is about to take over from the North African country as the chair of the African Union.

He was to share notes with Egyptian president Fatah El-Sisi, who has spent the outgoing year chairing the continental body. Ramaphosa was also scheduled to attend a summit on Sustainable Development during his stay in Cairo, the Egyptian capital.