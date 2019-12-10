SACP doesn't depend on Nzimande only for leadership

What they again fail to understand is that for any organisation to function well, it must have branches that are a living organism to the organisation.

If branches as the basic unit of the organisation fail to play their roles, Nzimande's return full time in the headquarters will not make any difference.

The SACP has two deputy general secretaries and its first deputy general secretary, Solly Mapaila, is responsible for the day-to-day running of the organisation. Does this suggest that these deputies are not capable of doing their duties and they need the general secretary to babysit them for the party to implement its programmes?

These views must be looked at objectively because if not, they will only serve one purpose, that is to divide the organisation.

It is also not true that there are five provinces pushing this view and they failed to prove this in their publications. This seeks to suggest that this is nothing but a lie that only seeks to cause division at the congress and the party in particular.

This is what SACP members should be wary about, that faceless individuals exist only to cause divisions in the organisation during congresses.

There are also those who believe there will be some changes of leadership in this congress. The chances of this happening are slim; members of the party understand very well that this is not an elective congress and it is a special congress to make assessments of what the party has achieved since its last congress.