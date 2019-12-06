Xmas spending can leave you spooked

While the festive period is undoubtably a period of jovial family gatherings, reaping the year's rewards and thanksgiving - it remains depressive and financially suffocating. First there is the matter of the young kids. They have been in the same township all-year long.

They innocently yearn for an escapade and usually miss their grandparents and cousins. Unfortunately, considering that there will be seven of them visiting gran, they will not even get to go to a mall.

Someone sober will calculate that the fortune it costs to take the brat pack to the movies could buy a sack of braai packs and firecrackers. They must watch TV or go play outside. Back at the country home the gran is already complaining about the imposed visit by the kids, to her favourite child.

That would be the spawn who does not have capacity to contribute for Christmas. But this aunt is second-in-command at gran's.

She has already voiced out how much it angers her that the others dump their kids there and think she must look after them while they scratch their balls at work till the day before Christmas. The grandparents hardly have enough to feed a toddler, three English twanging brats and two teenagers. True.

But they love their grandchildren, and Christmas is all the more special when they are surrounded by the youngest generation in their family tree. A great number of such families are dependent on one or two breadwinners who are educated and have stable employment.