4IR has prospect to free up access to education in the country

South African struggles, political or otherwise, have always been by historic movements of students who sought better education.

The 1976 Soweto uprisings and the #FeesMustFall movement are two of the most remembered student movements in South Africa to shift policy both in discourse terms and action, albeit very unsatisfactorily.

Many see in the data revolution and in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) a prospect for liberating access to education.

The constraints of bricks and mortar and the good teacher, and its impact on access to education, is finally going to be replaced by education on the hoof, and it will be open to all.

Nigerian professor Chukuka Okonjo became the director of the United Nations Regional Institute for Population Studies based at the University of Ghana.

This is where I did my post-grad studies in population studies and he was my professor.

In a remarkable lecture he put across to deal with the constraints of bricks and mortar and the good teacher, he proposed a double intake system at universities and a move towards an effective and efficient use of educational resources.

He would hazard that with the oil-rich Nigeria, it was possible and Nigeria could revolutionise its human resources and tackle its challenges. There is very little evidence suggesting that his call was attended to.

In South Africa, we need to confront the vexed question of what June 16 should mean for us.