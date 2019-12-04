SA foreign policy drawn from principles of human rights

While the criteria described above shape our actions and interventions, our government has also been consistent in its attention to the decisions of regional continental and multilateral institutions in which we enjoy membership.

For example, SA has steadfastly held to our belief that all remaining vestiges of colonialism on the continent must come to an end. That is why we are among countries that continue to insist that it is intolerable for the people of Saharawi to continue living without their desired freedom and autonomy.

We continuously call on the leadership of Morocco to act on agreed resolutions of the United Nations and the African Union by taking concrete actions that will ensure freedom for the people of the Arab Democratic Republic.

Our leadership has fully adhered to commitments assigned by SADC such as the search for peace, security and lasting stability in Lesotho. The launch, last week, of the National Reforms Authority of Lesotho and the facilitator role played by President Cyril Ramaphosa are illustrative of our foreign policy that stresses peace and security in Africa as priorities for ensuring our continent's development.

Our foreign policy goes well beyond our continent's policy agenda. SA has not ever deserted its traditional solidarity with the people and government of Cuba.

The Cuban people sacrificed life and limb in the course of our struggle and we have worked alongside them, providing support in a context where many, including old friends have shied away.

Even in the most recent events in Nicaragua, Chile, Bolivia and Venezuela, we have voiced objections to externally imposed regime change efforts and called on political foes to pursue dialogue and joint negotiations to develop nationally agreed solutions.

We have stated these views in open debates at the United Nations and in closed bilateral meetings.

The subject of Palestine is one that has enjoyed much attention from our government and the ANC.

We remain seriously concerned at the plight of the people of Palestine and at the ongoing diminution of all of the elements that could secure peace and a viable two-state solution.

We have asserted our belief that the Security Council should do much more to advance the cause of the suffering people of Palestine and security for Israel.

These views have been stated very openly in open debates, including within the Security Council.

It is clear to all with an interest in foreign affairs that the terrain of foreign policy and international relations has become increasingly complex and challenging, thus it is almost impossible to have a static set of approaches as the dynamics change daily.

Even in such a complex context, we have held on to our belief that we should strive for a better world, that armed conflict, terrorism and abuse of civilians can never be supported.