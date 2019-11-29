I love my kid but school break is hell

I am one of the few parents willing to admit that I did not have pregnancy as a New Year’s resolution at any stage of my life. I was young and fabulous and the kid just happened to me!

In fact, I do still wonder if I should just tell the poor kid to start interviewing some parents, and I will pay them a monthly fee in gratitude. But hey, it has been almost 16 years and I have grown to love my cub fiercely.

While we all love our spawn to death, and just cannot believe that we created such little wonders – we really do need a break from them. And sometimes, we need really long breaks from them.

For our sake! Especially seeing that most of these kids will not even allow you to take a breather in the loo. You would be sitting there, reminding yourself that spanking is a criminal offence and there is a knock and three questions and a request before you can even start crying.

We would all need therapy if there were no schools and aftercare to keep our kids for the greater part of the day. And most of us cannot afford the expense that comes with arrangements for kids who are home all day. So you can imagine the strain that is caused by this year’s school break.

Most school kids are going to be home for eight weeks, and that includes mine. Eight weeks! That is over 50 loaves of bread, gallons of Oros and an entire tribe of eggs. The kid fries everything and probably drinks the tomato sauce and mayonnaise. Did I mention that he eats three, four times a day.

Then without fail, he forgets to wash the dishes nor can he see crumbs anywhere in the kitchen. Then, because he is the village pope, there is always a few other stomachs to feed, and his dog.