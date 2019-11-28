SA schools official dropout rate hides the true picture

The actual dropout rate is always a hot topic when the results of the matric exams come out every year.

This is to be expected, especially when it remains a permanently ongoing issue.

It's only natural to look at the matric pass rate and the dropout rate, among other factors, in order to effectively gauge and determine if our school system is functional and learners are coping well or not.

The matric pass rate for 2018 was 78,2% according to the department of basic education (DBE), but we as the DA maintain that the real matric pass rate was 37.6%.

I recently put a parliamentary question to the minister, seeking clarity on what her department's director-general stated at a portfolio committee. This was to get a clear and simple explanation on how the director-general arrived at their dropout figure of 13 to 17,5%.

In their response, the department argued that by simply looking at the number of grade 1's enrolments relative to the year they should matriculate is not accurate.