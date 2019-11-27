Be careful: break the internet, not your personal brand

What happens on the internet, stays on the internet, and this is not a good thing.

Whilst the digital revolution has changed our society for the better, it has also brought along a set of new risks.

Poor, careless and reckless online behaviour, for instance, can have serious consequences - in the short and the long run.

Our children must come to terms with this before they do irreparable damage to their personal brands, impacting their chances of succeeding in life. It may sound strange, but this is where games can help.

In the analogue past, life was easy. Good report cards meant you stood a better chance of getting into the university of your choice, with good academic performances helping you strike it lucky on the employment front.

Today, youngsters need more than good grades and an excellent CV to land their dream job.

Besides looking at candidates' study results and resumés, employers care a great deal about the character of those they seek to employ.

What you are saying and sharing online, and how you are interacting with others on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram have become crucial factors, too.

According to a 2018 survey by global recruiter CareerBuilder, 70% of bosses screen their candidates' social media track records before even inviting them for an interview.

Of those companies doing social research, 57% have found content that caused them not to hire a certain candidate.