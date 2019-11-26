Narrow nationalism threat to SA

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte hit the nail on the head when she slammed her party for failing to fight "tribally chauvinistic" tendencies within its ranks.

Her use of certain phrases may have been problematic - for instance, calling the ANC racist can only help to strengthen the arguments of white racists who are opposed to measures aimed at correcting the wrongs of the past - but the problem she is warning us against is real.

The political degeneration of the country's ruling party - a liberation movement that was at the forefront of constructing what we now know as the South African nation - is a threat not only to itself, but the nation-building project as a whole.

Speaking at a party meeting in Naledi, Soweto, at the weekend, Duarte said the ANC has "almost become tribalist" in the manner in which it marginalises those of its members who are classified coloured and Indian. This, she argues, goes against the party's core value of non-racialism.

She may have been talking about the party and its membership, but this problem is becoming prevalent throughout our society.