My heart still does a vosho whenever I think or see a picture of sultry Sade

As a boy growing up in the townships of KwaZulu-Natal in the 1980s, when television was still a relatively new experience for many poor darkies, my favourite moments in front of the magic box were spent watching music programmes.

Apart from enjoying the music itself, I was guaranteed to meet my sweetheart.

I think a music programmer at the SABC had as much affection for the woman in question as I did. And if I knew who that contumelious nincompoop was I would have gone to meet him outside the gates of the public broadcaster and told him to stay away from my thambo-lam-leKentucky.

You see, every time Sade appeared on the screen and started pouting those lips of hers, singing Your Love Is King, I knew she was talking to me, exclusively.

When she'd throw her head back in ecstasy, singing Smooth Operator I knew she was thinking of me, thinking of the smooth moves the two of us would get into in the privacy of our mansion somewhere by the sea. Imagine my shock when I discovered that Folasade Adu, my Sade, was pregnant, and I'd had nothing to do with that!

I can hear you sniggering. This is no laughing matter, comrade. I cried real tears, I tell you.

I think I was in form 4, or today's grade 11.

I already had a girlfriend at our school but even she knew that she was playing second fiddle to Sade. When she saw my collection of Sade pictures, she took it in good humour, saying "Frederick, you're such a sweet boy. Such a dreamer. But you'll never meet this woman in your life, ever."

Needless to say, I never told her that I'd cried tears of anguish when I heard that Sade had allowed herself to be impregnated by some heartless, dishonest nincompoop when I was there, waiting for her, with all the love in my heart.