Black medics' ill-treatment must end

Early this year, gatvol black medical doctors spoke in unison to voice their frustration against SA's dominant medical aid companies whom they accused of racial bias.

The doctors accused medical aid giants like Discovery, Medscheme and Government Employees Medical Scheme of racial discrimination.

They alleged the companies withheld funds whenever doctors filed claims after consultations with patients. In many respects, the black doctors were right to wage this fight, which we strongly believe is long overdue.

They were demanding to be treated the same as their white colleagues.

Like many professionals, the black doctors have bills to pay and cannot be expected to work for free while their white counterparts receive their dues soon after they claim from medical aids.

In addition, the treatment medical aid companies were dishing out to black doctors is inappropriate, especially when considering that the practitioners usually offer their services to communities where white doctors fear to operate.