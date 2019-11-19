Safety efforts, policy need support of mining firms

The core of any business is its people, and how those employees are treated is essential in achieving business objectives that go far beyond profits.

Targets in business are a daily objective and are welcomed though they should not be to a point where there is very little care about the safety of the human capital that drives the growth of the company.

At the beginning of October, the Minerals Council South Africa (MCSA) made a welcome announcement of Khumbul'ekhaya, a CEO-led strategy on health and safety, developed by the council's CEO Zero Harm Forum. Mining safety has been a central focal point for MCSA over the past few years. As a proud member of the council, Exxaro has bought into the campaign and is 100% behind it.

The CEO Zero Harm Forum's central focus is to get participatory actions on the part of mining CEOs and draw commitment that is modelled on leadership behaviour. The Forum intends to also share what kind of challenges are faced by the industry and how are these managed and to further closely work with key stakeholders and most importantly, mining communities.

Every mineworker must return home daily, unharmed - that is the defining mantra for the mining industry in South Africa. This was the premise of an honest and forthright conversation among 34 mining CEOs in January.

Those conversations are leading us here as we work closely with our key partners in government and organised labour to achieve a single goal - Zero Harm.