Writing a memoir about locating truth and experience

Recalling a South African life directly impacted on by the brutality of colonialism and apartheid that bleeds into the present is emotional and a psychological terror. We serve ourselves well to forget, although we don't serve history well when we do.

When writing a memoir, the personal and political are inseparable in ways that extend beyond just a slogan we've learnt to assert when being

invalidated.

South African stories, if located properly, are by their very nature interesting, even if the interest they pique is macabre. In a place like this, where so much injustice has prevailed, time and time again, truth is hard to locate. Knowing where to look for it is even harder.

A view by a Twitter user recently lamented the quality of literature being published in South Africa, citing poor processing and uninteresting lives captured in memoir. What is the measure of an interesting life?

I don't believe that a South African life can be wholly uninteresting under these conditions of inequality. It can be brutal, painful, educational and even unimaginable, but never uninteresting. South Africans, now expected to coexist seamlessly, are subject to a very specific constellation of social circumstances.