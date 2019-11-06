Taxi driving academy a great idea

The news that taxi drivers in Gauteng will be sent to advanced driving school will save lives on the province's busy roads.

Taxi drivers are notorious for their recklessly and negligent driving and they care less, if not at all, about other motorists on the roads.

But we are relieved now that some people out there are doing something to empower the taxi drivers.

We applaud the provincial transport department and Armscor for coming up with this programme to reduce road carnage on Gauteng roads.

Apart from polishing their driving skills, there will be an academy that will offer educational programmes to improve taxi drivers' social skills.

Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said his department and Armscor were determined to empower the taxi industry, particularly taxi drivers, so they can improve not just driving but also customer relations.

We all know the sheer arrogance of some of the taxi drivers and only hope that the programme will change attitudes.