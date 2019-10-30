Women have right to sexual freedom of their own bodies

When sexual choices, conduct and its consequences are the topic in public discussion, the voices that speak are male, with a sprinkling of self-righteous feminists.

The latest incident involves a 26-year-old woman who is reported to have been in a relationship with, at least, two cabinet ministers at the same time.

There are very few women, especially from the African community, who offer social, cultural and political critique on the topic of sexual behavior.

The few who do usually situate their perspective within a framework where the focus is not really about asserting the right of women to do as they please with their bodies and their hard-earned freedom.

But women have something to say for themselves and about themselves on this important issue.

With the rise of the so-called "blesser phenomenon" that is crudely likened to prostitution, there is a political and cultural refusal to listen to and legitimise the right of women to speak for themselves about sexual conduct and the choices they make.