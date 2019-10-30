Africa now being digitally colonised

Two weeks ago, the Fifth Conference of African Ministers responsible for Civil Registration and Vital Statistics was held in Zambia.

Its purpose is to eliminate the scandal of invisibility.

Among topics tackled were how would value raised be appropriated by Africans themselves. Or will Africans be recolonised through digital technology?

The era of information technology, data revolution and the fourth industrial revolution has redefined relationships, flattening hierarchies while increasing capacity for compliance because of the pervasive standardisation that comes with code as universal language.

Invading and marauding like a colonial master across the world, technology leaves no place for individuals to hide and captures and records every moment in its insatiable brain.

Many a people depart this world without a trace. This situation occurs in Africa more than anywhere else, where many are not registered.