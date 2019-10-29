Shades of grey in acts of sexual harassment and crimes

What is sexual harassment, a friend recently asked. The risk of sexual harassment is one of the most significant threats that a person can face, I explained.

Thus, labour laws are in place to enact sexual harassment regulations that aim to protect the labour force from sexual harassment and its effects.

It is important to note that often sexual harassment is not generally accepted as amounting to criminal behaviour, it is instead treated as unlawful conduct or misconduct and dealt with in terms of labour law and institutions' disciplinary codes.

Sexual harassment is furthermore a form of actionable discrimination in terms of section 7(6) of the code of good practice. But fundamentally the code defines it as "unwanted conduct of a sexual nature.

The unwanted nature of sexual harassment distinguishes it from behaviour that is welcome and mutual." Remember this.

The code also sets out appropriate procedures to deal with the problem and prevent its recurrence. It provides forms of sexual harassment, which "may include unwelcome physical, verbal or non-verbal conduct," and fundamentally, unwanted physical conduct ranges from touching to sexual assault as well as rape.

Yes, rape. But how can rape be a form of sexual harassment, I often get asked.