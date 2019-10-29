Cyril Ramaphosa must act on Gwede Mantashe claim

It's a disgrace that mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe sees nothing wrong in being involved in a criminal activity.

Why on earth was he allegedly involved in a bribery scandal with journalists that he unashamedly told a newspaper about?

Mantashe reportedly said to a Sunday World reporter that he had paid R70,000 to two journalists of the publication to make a story about his affair with a young woman disappear.

But, the newspaper's editor and publisher Makhudu Sefara was quoted saying he had met journalists and they had denied accepting money from Mantashe.

Mantashe's revelation of journalists being bribed does not only affect him but it also tarnishes the credibility of the media in the country.

Journalists, by law, are free but that does not stop newsmakers from insulting and intimidating them when they report on their wrongdoings.

The latest incident was when two journalists were attacked in July while covering a march that was in support of the then suspended eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede in Durban.