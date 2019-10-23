Nurses' axing sends strong message

The sacking of three nurses who refused to assist a pregnant woman at a Tshwane clinic, sends a strong message to all health practitioners.

When a car transporting Elina Maseko to hospital broke down near Stanza Bopape Clinic in Mamelodi East on June 30, she went inside hoping to be helped to deliver her baby. Instead, nurses mocked her for being pregnant at 46 years old; they said she was too old and therefore "high risk" and refused to touch her.

She gave birth outside the facility and was assisted by her niece, who was with her at the time. Fortunately, her baby survived.

Yesterday, the Gauteng health department said the nurses had pleaded guilty to a charge of misconduct for refusing to attend to Maseko and were then fired.

We commend the department for treating this matter with the seriousness it deserved. The nurses' behaviour was unacceptable, the woman or the baby could have died as she gave birth outside without any medical assistance.