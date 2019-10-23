Columnists

Nurses' axing sends strong message

By the editorial - 23 October 2019 - 11:24
Sibongile Morudu holds Precious, whom she helped deliver as parents Thomas Rakhavha and Elina Maseko look on.
Sibongile Morudu holds Precious, whom she helped deliver as parents Thomas Rakhavha and Elina Maseko look on.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The sacking of three nurses who refused to assist a pregnant woman at a Tshwane clinic, sends a strong message to all health practitioners.

When a car transporting Elina Maseko to hospital broke down near Stanza Bopape Clinic in Mamelodi East on June 30, she went inside hoping to be helped to deliver her baby. Instead, nurses mocked her for being pregnant at 46 years old; they said she was too old and therefore "high risk" and refused to touch her.

She gave birth outside the facility and was assisted by her niece, who was with her at the time. Fortunately, her baby survived.

Yesterday, the Gauteng health department said the nurses had pleaded guilty to a charge of misconduct for refusing to attend to Maseko and were then fired.

We commend the department for treating this matter with the seriousness it deserved. The nurses' behaviour was unacceptable, the woman or the baby could have died as she gave birth outside without any medical assistance.

Nurses fired after birth outside clinic

Three nurses accused of turning away a heavily pregnant woman who gave birth at the entrance of the Mamelodi clinic have been fired.
News
3 hours ago

Public health practitioners are notorious for ignoring their duties of saving lives and behaving as if they are doing patients a favour by attending to them.

Just last week, a woman's newborn baby died in Marble Hall, Limpopo, after she was forced to give birth outside a clinic, in rainy, cold night.

Sandra Phoku was allegedly turned away twice by security guards at the Marulaneng Clinic after she went there complaining of pains.

She was first sent back to fetch her clinic card and when she returned with it she was told nurses had knocked off as it was 5pm. Phoku also gave birth on the street. Nurses came out to assist after the delivery but sadly her baby died shortly afterwards. That matter is still being investigated.

It was great to hear the health department's sanction on the Maseko matter.

Well done to the officials.

Now, nurses know there are serious consequences for this kind of misconduct that would leave them unemployed.

We hope the action will lead to better treatment of patients where they are attended to with care and compassion. If you are wicked and do not care about the people you are serving, you should have never ever become a nurse.

'This is not Zim', nurse tells mom as her baby falls to death

Mamelodi nurses 'ill-treat' woman in her labour
News
2 months ago

Precious safely home after being born at clinic gates

Baby Precious was the centre of attraction yesterday as her siblings seemingly could not get enough of her.
News
3 months ago

WATCH | TAC wants decisive action against health department after woman gives birth outside clinic

The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) is calling for compensation and accountability from the Gauteng department of health after a woman gave birth ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Up in flames: SA’s truckers face violence and fear on the freeway
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X